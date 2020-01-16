Drunk man hits wife, does not realise he killed her, leaves for work

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 28-year-old man killed his wife unknowingly on Tuesday morning. Police said Shashidhar alias Kumar, 28, a construction worker, left for work and was under the assumption that his wife, Puttamma, 28, was still asleep, a Times of India report read. Kumar was sober at that time.

The report said the previous night Kumar had assaulted Puttamma when he was under the influence of alcohol. He had also hit her with a log, which was not fatal at that time so she went to sleep, instead of seeking medical help.

A relative who visited Puttamma found her dead at the residence. Police said the husband and wife fought regularly. Kumar was unaware that he had killed his wife and when he received a call from his relatives, he rushed home.

"He had left for work thinking his wife was still asleep. He was unable to recall that he had assaulted her with a log. She had gone to sleep without realising how badly she was injured and succumbed to internal injuries hours later," the police were quoted as saying in the report.

Police are questioning Kumar and a formal arrest will be made after preliminary investigation is complete.

