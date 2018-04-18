Drunk man rapes, murders 7-year-old at UP wedding
Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her
Representational Image
A seven-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man hired to set up tents on the occasion, triggering protests by her family who blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road yesterday.
The incident occurred when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family to attend a marriage ceremony. Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her, said superintendent of police Akhilesh Chaurasia, adding that the man was in an inebriated state.
He added, "After this, the accused fled the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl. "On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav," he said.
Do you know her?
A group of sari traders from Surat have taken a different approach to help identify a minor who was found dead in Surat on April 6. The victim was discovered with 86 injury marks on her body and no sign of identification. They have put her picture on 12,000 saris that were dispatched from Surat on Monday, asking anyone who has any information about her to contact the Surat police.
