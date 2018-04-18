Drunk man rapes, murders 7-year-old at UP wedding

Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her



A seven-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man hired to set up tents on the occasion, triggering protests by her family who blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road yesterday.

The incident occurred when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family to attend a marriage ceremony. Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her, said superintendent of police Akhilesh Chaurasia, adding that the man was in an inebriated state.

He added, "After this, the accused fled the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl. "On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav," he said.