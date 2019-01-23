Drunk man tries to divert Russian plane, forcing emergency landing

international

A drunken man was witnessed threatening the crew of a passenger plane flying from a Siberian city to Moscow, forcing it to land shortly after take-off.

Moscow: Russian police detained a drunken man who threatened the crew of a passenger plane flying on Tuesday from a Siberian city to Moscow, forcing it to land shortly after take-off. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the man told the Aeroflot crew that he was armed and demanded the diversion of the plane after it had taken off from the Siberian city of Surgut. The plane landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk, about 230 kilometers (145 miles) to the west.

The plane stood on the runway in Khanty-Mansiysk for more than an hour before law enforcement officials went onboard. The airport was evacuated and the area cordoned off. Aeroflot said no one was hurt. The investigators said the man has been identified as a Surgut resident who has a past conviction for property damage. He will now face charges of hijacking.

In another drunken incident, an IndiGo flight 6E-767 which was bound for Hyderabad from Indira Gandhi International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff when a drunk passenger on board allegedly fought with the crew of the IndiGo flight. The incident took place on the night of November 20, 2018, when the IndiGo aircraft returned to Delhi airport terminal after it had reached the taxiway and was a few minutes away from taking off to Hyderabad.

According to the airport officials, the drunk passenger got up from his seat as the plane headed towards the runway and refused to be seated or follow the instructions of the crew aboard. As a result, the airline had to call the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which took charge of the flight and offloaded the drunk passenger. The drunk passenger was detained for a brief time and was later released by the CISF.

