Mumbai: Drunk medical student rams into car, argues with cops

The Kamothe police on Sunday night arrested a MBBS student for ramming her car into another one in a drunken state. The student, identified as Radha Ramsingh Jadeja, 24, also had an altercation with the police when they found out she was driving after having consumed alcohol greater than the permissible limit on Kamothe bridge section of the Sion-Panvel highway.

Refuses to get out

According to officers at the Kamothe police station, Jadeja was on her way home from a party when the incident occurred. She was driving a Toyota Yaris. Unable to control her vehicle, she allegedly dashed the vehicle into a Wagon R ahead of her.

A police official from Kamothe police station said, "When the other car's owner complained to the traffic police about her, the cops asked Jadeja to get out of the car, but she refused to listen. We found she was in a drunken state, so our women constable checked her breath with an alcometer, post which it was found that she was driving after consuming alcohol higher than the permissible limit."

Out on bail

"She fought with the cops for hours. Finally, we had to call a team of women constables to take her to the police station. Then, we asked her parents to come there to control her anger. They arrived in the morning, after which she was let out on bail," said the officer Devidas Sonawane, senior PI, Kamothe police station, said, "We've registered an FIR against her for drink and rash driving. She was let out on bail."

