Drunk woman twerks, flashes on flight after being asked to switch off phone

international

The woman, who was intoxicated, also showed her derriere and flashed the passengers who immediately began recording her act

Representational image

There are many cases of drunk passengers often creating a ruckus while travelling on flights. Something similar happened on an American airline flight when a woman was asked to switch off her mobile phone.

The intoxicated woman on the flight threw a major tantrum when she was asked to switch off her phone before the aircraft took off. The flight was from Orlando to Newark on March 27.

The woman showed off her buttocks and flashed the passengers as she was asked to power down her cellphone before take-off.

Also read: Indian girl drinks alcohol in front of parents, they send her flight ticket back home

The woman got enraged when she realised that the passengers were recording the incident on their phones.

The woman, standing in the aisle, was screaming away when she saw people recording the scene. She then turned around and flashed the passengers and also twerked for a few seconds.

All the passengers on the flight are seen cheering as the woman takes out her bags from the overhead bin and gets off the aircraft.

Watch video: Air hostess raps safety instructions on flight, passengers beatbox

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates