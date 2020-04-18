Drunk youth falls off 15th floor, dies

A 17-year-old boy died after falling from the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Andheri on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jash Gandhi, who lived on the 20th floor of the same building.

According to the police, Gandhi along with Shivanand Bharadwaj, 22, his neighbours' cook, were drinking alcohol in the refuge area of the building on the 15th floor. "Despite having consumed enough alcohol, at around 1 am Jash demanded more liquor from Bharadwaj. He also threatened Bharadwaj that he would jumping off the building if he failed to bring more alcohol," a police officer said.

"Bharadwaj tried to explain to Jash that as the city was under lockdown, it was impossible to get more alcohol. But Jash kept insisting and went to the edge of the floor and started walking along the corner. However, because he was inebriated, Jash lost his balance and fell off," the officer added.

An eyewitness called the cops after he saw a person falling down. "We reached the spot immediately and took the body to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. We didn't suspect any foul play as there is a witness who saw the boy falling," Someshwar Kamthe, senior PI of Amboli police station said.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) case and the further inquiries are underway." Kamthe added.

