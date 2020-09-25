Drunken father tortures 4-year-old daughter, spits on her face as wife did not get a job

A Telangana man was arrested because he thrashed and spit on his 4-year-old daughter in a drunken fit because his wife did not get a job.

He threatened to slit her throat with a knife and abused her when the little girl stepped back in fear. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, this is a daily experience for his wife and daughter.

A bus conductor, Azeemuddin is a resident of the Vikrabad area of suburban Hyderabad returns home drunk and tortures his wife and daughters.

Man throws wife out of house, marries again without her knowledge; domestic violence case filed

On Monday night, he came home inebriated and began hitting his wife, when she escaped, he caught hold of her second daughter, who he slapped brutally and spit on repeatedly because she stepped back.

The woman filmed this incident and showed it to her parents and in-laws but no help came.

According to the police, Azeemuddin was angry because his wife did not get a job.

"He married her in 2014 hoping she would get a job as she has done teacher training course. She did not get one. He was also upset about having two daughters,” the police said.

Azeemuddin has been arrested and the mother daughters trio has been sent to Sakhi, a government-run home for women in distress.

