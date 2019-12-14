Drunken man rapes minor daughter in Madhya Pradesh

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Madhya Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in an inebriated state at their residence in Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh. The incident came to light after police received the complaint from an anonymous caller on a child helpline service. "The caller told us that during the evening, the man in a drunken state use to beat his daughter every day.

Later, officials made efforts to search the victim but only were able to find the girl after two days at her residence," said Rakesh Mohan Shukla, Chief Superintendent of Police.

The girl narrated her ordeal to the child counsellor, who then told everything to the police. The minor was later sent for medical examination where it was confirmed that she was raped. The accused, a labourer by profession, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge has appointed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever