DSGMC writes to Delhi government to allow Sikh students to wear 'Kirpan' and 'Kara' in examination halls

The letter added that refusing them entry would violate Article 25 of the Constitution.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee wrote to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to allow Sikh candidates who were wearing Kirpan and Kara in the examination which is to be held on Friday. The letter was also addressed to Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Article 25 of Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion to all but it is often violated. In many instances, it has come to our notice that students wearing 'Kirpans' and 'Karas' were not permitted to sit inside the examination hall and were asked by authorities to remove them," Sirsa stated in his letter.

The letter further said that According to the order by High Court, the Delhi police has said that the Sikhs who are wearing Kirpan will not be refused entry in high-security places. It added that refusing them entry would violate Article 25 of the Constitution. Sirsa has appealed to DSSSB to immediately take note of the situation and allow entry to the students who are wearing Kara and Kirpan.

