DSP Davinder Singh's letter for terrorist to be investigated

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau has found a letter written by arrested Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh in 2005. The letter asked for "safe passage" to one of the four terrorists arrested by Delhi Police on the Delhi-Gurugram border on their way from Kashmir to Delhi. This comes in the wake of reports that Singh had helped other terrorists as well even as it has been revealed that Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru had mentioned his name in a letter to his advocate.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now also probe Singh's 2005 letter, sources said. IB sources said the Delhi Police had arrested four terrorists after a gunfight from the Gurugram-Delhi border on July 1, 2005 and recovered arms and ammunition besides fake currency of Rs 50,000 from their possession following a tip-off received from the Military Intelligence on June 22, 2005.

Two of the four terrorists were identified as Saqib Rehman aka Masood, Hazi Ghulam Moinuddin Dar aka Zahid. "During the searches, the police seized a sketch of the Palam Air Base and also a letter written by Singh from Dar," said a source.

"The letter, signed by Singh, who was then Deputy SP, CID in J&K, said that Dar was allowed to carry a pistol and one wireless set for operation duty. The letter asked all security agencies to give 'safe passage' for any verification," the source said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever