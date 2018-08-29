DTC approves procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC buses

national

"The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted. At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme. Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport needs.

