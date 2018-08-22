DU Kerala students' association take out candle march in solidarity with flood victims

national

Around 400 students from different universities gathered at India Gate and took out a march, the organisation said

Delhi University Kerala students' association, Maithry, organised a candle march at India Gate yesterday in memory of those who lost their lives in floods that ravaged the southern state. Around 400 students from different universities gathered at India Gate and took out a march, the organisation said.

Mahroof, a representative of the organisation, said the march was in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the floods and to express solidarity with those who were displaced. Kerala is struggling to find its feet after the devastating deluge that left 231 dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people.

Though rains have eased over the last two days, vast swathes of land remain under a seemingly endless sheet of water in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

