DU SOL Result 2019: BA, BCom results declared; Check at sol.du.ac.in

The Delhi University's school of open learning has published the DU SOL Result 2019 for BA and B.Com courses. The DUSOL Results are available online on the official website at sol.du.ac.in. Students who appeared for the BA and BCom programmes can check their results by visiting the official website of the Delhi University's Open Learning website.

As per the latest news, the official website of DU SOL was not responding and students had a tough time while trying to check their results. However, Delhi University's board is already working on fixing the website and very soon, students will be able to check their results on the board's official website.

Steps to check DU SOL Results 2019 online:

Students who had appeared for their BA and BCom exams and are not familiar with the online result checking process can follow the simple steps provided below in order to check their results.

Visit the official website i.e. sol.du.ac.in and click on the direct link provided above

Click on the link for the mark sheet page

Input your exam SOL Roll Number and Exam Roll Number in order to check your results

Select the course and year for the exam

Select the part for which you have appeared for the exam

Click on show button in order to display your DU SOL Result 2019 on the screen

Download a PDF softcopy of the result or future reference

