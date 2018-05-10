Dua Lipa all set to sizzle at Champions League final opening

British singer Dua Lipa will perform at the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony



Dua Lipa

British singer Dua Lipa will perform at the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. Lipa, who holds the record for the youngest female solo artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views and is currently the top streamed female artist in the world on Spotify, will perform hits from her latest album, including IDGAF and New Rules, which has gone Platinum across 18 countries.

The global superstar's album has gone on to sell over 2.2 million copies and 17 million singles worldwide. Lipa said: "I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I can't wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event. I'm planning an unforgettable show!" This year's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Saturday May 26.

