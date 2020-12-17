Dubai-based Indian stabs colleague 11 times

A Dubai-based Indian man stabbed a colleague 11 times in a fit of rage after his company failed to send him home, a media report said.

The Gulf News report on Wednesday said that the 38-year-old accused allegedly lost his temper over his colleague, who was also Indian, after he didn't put him on a list of workers being repatriated to India.

According to court records, in August the 25-year-old Indian victim was told by his construction company to inform 22 workers to be ready for repatriation flights.

"The suspect wanted to know why his name wasn't on this list of people. He told me that his mother was very sick and that he needed to return home. I told him it wasn't my decision," Gulf News quoted the victim as saying in the records.

The next day, the accused apparently told the victim that his mother had passed away.

"He was angry and returned to his room. After a few minutes, he came back with a knife in his hand and stabbed me 11 times in the abdomen and chest. He was under the influence of alcohol," the victim added.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant and transferred the victim to a hospital for treatment, where he later recovered.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with attempted murder.

