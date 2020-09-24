Dubai-based Indian teen composes tribute song for Narendra Modi

A Dubai-based Indian teenager has composed a tribute song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled "Namo Namo Vishwaguru Bharat Mera", a media report said on Thursday.

The song sung by Suchetha Satish, a class 10 student of the Indian High School, was released on digital platforms on September 17 on the occasion of the Prime Minister's 70th birthday, according to the Khaleej Times report.

Ajay Gopal, a Malayalam lyricist and singer, wrote the song, while Sucheta's mother, Sumitha Ayilliath, translated it in Hindi.

"The tuning, composition and orchestration had been done by the acclaimed Bollywood composer Monty Sharma. Everybody involved was located in different cities and countries. The flautist was in Bangalore, the song was mixed in Mumbai, and it was video edited in Kannur," said Sucheta, who recorded the song at a studio in Sharjah.

The video of the song highlights Modi's political career, emphasising on the 'Make in India' campaign and taking viewers on a journey across India - mountains, rivers, deserts, and various cultural landmarks.

A copy of the song was presented to Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, on Thursday.

"We started thinking about this project a year ago. But once it was written and recorded in Malayalam, it did not take much time to execute it. The challenge was when my mother was translating it in Hindi, there was a lot of back and forth and virtual meetings with various people at different locations.

"This song is a tribute from the Indian diaspora," Khaleej Times quoted Suchetha as saying, who has also sung Covid-19 awareness songs in 29 languages.

The 15-year-old is now training in Hindustani classical music, but she was introduced to the world of music at the age of four.

