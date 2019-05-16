Dubai Crown Prince, his two brothers marry on same day

international

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (36), was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mohammed Suleman

Dubai: The Crown Prince of Dubai and his two brothers - all sons of ruler of Dubai and UAE Vice President Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were married in a private religious ceremony in Dubai. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (36), was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

#dubai's crown prince is no longer single. sheikh #hamdan bin mohammed bin rashid al maktoum has got married to sheikha sheikha bint saeed bin thani al maktoum . the crown prince, popularly known as #fazza, has more than 8 million followers on his instagram account #faz3 #fazza3 pic.twitter.com/YYfTe2CEf8 — mohamed suleman (@mohamed_newsman) May 16, 2019

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and two of his brothers got married on Wednesday in a joint ceremony.



We wish them all every happiness.https://t.co/8eso2H8MQy pic.twitter.com/RsOwcCu0d9 — Discover Dubai (@365Dubai) May 16, 2019

In other news, @HamdanMohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and the most eligible bachelor in Dubai got married last night in a private ceremony alongwith his two other brothers.

Mabrook! pic.twitter.com/1HYC1rMKUe — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) May 16, 2019

Three Dubai sheikhs, including Crown Prince Hamdan, signed a wedding contract (a religious ceremony; more or less considered as an engagement most of the time). The actual wedding will be celebrated later on.https://t.co/TlR1YWgxkX — NettyRoyal (@nettyroyal) May 16, 2019

On the same day, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed (35), married Sheikha Mariam bint Butti Al Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (32), married Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum. The brothers, who share the same mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma, signed an official marriage contract on Wednesday. A wedding ceremony is expected to follow, local media reports said.

