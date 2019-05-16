Dubai Crown Prince, his two brothers marry on same day

Updated: May 16, 2019, 17:54 IST | mid-day online desk

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (36), was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mohammed Suleman

Dubai: The Crown Prince of Dubai and his two brothers - all sons of ruler of Dubai and UAE Vice President Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were married in a private religious ceremony in Dubai. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (36), was married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office on Thursday.

On the same day, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed (35), married Sheikha Mariam bint Butti Al Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (32), married Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum. The brothers, who share the same mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma, signed an official marriage contract on Wednesday. A wedding ceremony is expected to follow, local media reports said.

