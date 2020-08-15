Dubai Crown Prince stops using SUV after birds build nest on it, shares video

The Crown Prince of Dubai is being showered with praises online after he refused to use his Mercedes car as he spotted a bird’s nest on it. Sheikh Hamdan shared a video on his Instagram account of the bird sitting in a nest on the windshield of the SUV.

The area near the vehicle parked in his residence in Dubai has been cordoned with red and white tape.

The royal, popularly known as Fazza, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which the bird is seen taking care of her hatchlings on the vehicle’s windshield. He wrote in the caption for the video, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough.”

Sheikh Hamdan, who has more than 10.3 million followers on Instagram, garnered over a million views with close to 3,50,000 likes. The video received lots of comments from netizens who felt delighted watching the video and praised the Crown Prince of Dubai for sharing it.

A user commented, “Every breath of your life is a little thing, you just have to awake , and open to it ! (sic). Terming the video as ‘beautiful’, a user quoted Italian sculptor and poet Michelangelo and said, “Perfection is made up of little things. Little things are perfection, and perfection is not little things.” Another user wrote, “Appreciate you brother i know you didn't move your car until the baby came out(sic).”

What do you think about the video?

