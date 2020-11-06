Dubai Diaries: Karishma Tanna's pictures from her vacation are all 'Love'

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, television and Bollywood celebrities were not able to travel or shoot. And now, after almost half-a-year, when things are getting back to normal, they are back in action. So when some people are back to sets, some have switched on their vacation modes again.

One of them is Karishma Tanna, who has flown off to Dubai for some fun and her pictures that she shared on Instagram are filled with fun and froth and are all about 'Love.' Well, this is what she captioned her Instagram post, where she posed on the beach and soaked in the sun. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Love ðÂ§¡ #travel #mood #potd #instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) onNov 4, 2020 at 11:35pm PST

In the second post, she switched her swag mode on and wished all her fans a Happy Thursday, take a look:

And in the last post, she could be seen recording herself and giving us a mini-tour of the place she was at, and showcasing the Dubai feels, here it is:

View this post on Instagram Dubai feel #mood #love #reels A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) onNov 4, 2020 at 4:58am PST

And in one of her Instagram stories, she shared a gorgeous and sprawling picture of the iconic BurjKhalifa, have a look right here:

A few months back, Tanna talked about the debate around nepotism, insider and outsider, and this is what she had to say, "Not sure whether its luck or being at the right place at the right time or maybe coming from the TV space or they just want to take star kids. I don't know about nepotism, insider-outsider I just see myself as an actor who wants to concentrate on her journey and wishing for good work to come her way. Yes of course not being a star kid could be a reason, they've it easy. But star kids also have their struggle."

She even stated that she has no problems or qualms about messaging people about wanting to work with them and seize the opportunity. She said, "I message them saying how much I love their work and that I would like to be a part of their projects. And I've always received a positive response and got work too… I really want to do a nice biopic on may be Madhubala ma'am, Smita Patil ma'am or Rekha ma'am, and do a psychological thriller."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Shares A Beautiful Black-And-White Picture, Writes 'I Want To Get Ready For Events'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news