Dubai greets Twitter chief Jack Dorsey with a special stamp on passport; Internet goes crazy

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey received a special stamp on his passport upon his arrival in Dubai on Monday. Dorsey shared a picture of the same on social media and netizens are over the moon

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey poses with students after an interactive session at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Twitter CEO and chief Jack Dorsey who arrived in Dubai on June 24, 2019, had a memorable experience on his maiden visit to the United Arab Emirates country. Soon after Dorsey cleared his immigration procedure upon his arrival in Dubai, he noticed his passport and found an extra stamp on it apart from the regular one. Wonder what the Twitter boss received?

Well, Jack Dorsey took to Twitter and shared a picture of his passport, where he is seen showing off the special stamp. A closer look at Dorsey's passport reveals that upon his arrival in Dubai, Jack received a special stamp which was the logo of Twitter - that of the bluebird on his passport.

While sharing the picture of his passport with the special stamp, Dorsey captioned his post: Marhaba Dubai. Since sharing his post first time, Dorsey's Twitter post has amassed more than 1500 re-tweets and nearly 4000 likes with almost 700 Twitter users taking to the comments section to share their views.

Citizens of Dubai welcomed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with open hearts while several other followers found it difficult to believe that Jack had received a special stamp. "Is this for real", read one comment while another user posted a meme about it. In fact, one of Dorsey's fan also invited him to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here's how netizens reacted to Dorsey receiving a special stamp on his maiden visit:

Welcome to Dubai — Ø¹Ø§Ø¦Ø´Ø© Ø¨ÙÂØª Ø¨Ø·ÙÂ Ø¨ÙÂ Ø¨Ø´Ø± (@Aisha_BinBishr) June 24, 2019

I invite you to visit Jeddah — Dr. Adi ESSAM Zarei (@DrAdiZarei) June 24, 2019

You deserve this one.. ðÂÂÂ

Twitter change the World. ðÂ¥³ — Nagihan Saka (@nagihansaka) June 24, 2019

Welcome Jack — ÙÂ Ø­ÙÂ Ø¯ (@9941W) June 24, 2019

Is this for real? — Preethi R (@_rpreethi) June 24, 2019

Welcome to Dubai and enjoy ðÂÂÂ — Ahmad Juma. 1ï¸ÂâÂ£ Ø±ÙÂÙÂ (@bumrwan_emarati) June 24, 2019

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey is in UAE as part of his Tweeptour - a global tour to celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of Twitter. Dorsey will be visiting Twitter offices across the world along with several other top officials.

