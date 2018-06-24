Dubai-Mumbai is busiest international route

The route took the pole position in a list of top 10 international destinations that are connected to Indian cities by both Indian and foreign air carriers

The Dubai-Mumbai air sector witnessed the highest flow of passengers at about 2.5 million during the 2017-18 financial year, primarily led by migrant workers, according to data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The route took the pole position in a list of top 10 international destinations that are connected to Indian cities by both Indian and foreign air carriers.

The data showed that United Arab Emirates — with Dubai as one of the key cities — constituted almost half of the total international seats from India during the 2017-18 fiscal, "primarily led by migrant workers and business market in the Middle East".

The Dubai-Mumbai sector was followed by the Dubai-Delhi sector with about two million passenger movement. The Dubai-Kochi sector came next with just over one million passenger flow, the data showed.

The growing appeal of Bangkok as a travellers' paradise was reflected in the data compiled by the ministry, as the Delhi-Bangkok route came at the fourth place with about one million passengers travelling between these two cities during the financial year. The Dubai-Hyderabad route came in at the fifth place and it was followed the London-Delhi route.