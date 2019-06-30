Dubai princess runs away with 30 million pounds, kids post marriage breakup: Reports

international

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein is said to be seeking a divorce after initially fleeing to Germany with her children and 31 million pounds with her to start a new life

Pic courtesy/Princesshaya.net

The sixth wife of Dubai's billionaire ruler, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, has reportedly fled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with her two children and 31 million pounds following the break-up of their marriage. According to media reports, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE, is believed to be in hiding in London.

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the half-sister of King Abdullah of Jordan, is said to be seeking a divorce after initially fleeing to Germany with her children Jalila (11) and Zayed (7) where she requested political asylum. She is also understood to have taken 31 million pounds with her to start a new life.

Princess Haya has not been seen in public since May 20 and her social media accounts, which are usually full of photos of her charitable work, have not been active since February. According to the unconfirmed reports in Arab media, a German diplomat helped the princess "escape" from Dubai, leading to a potential diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

According to NDTV, it is claimed that German authorities refused to return the princess to Dubai despite the request of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum, one of the world's richest men. It comes after Princess Latifa, one of the Sheikh's daughter's attempted to flee from her father in Dubai but She was captured on a boat off the Indian coast and has disappeared since then, but is believed to have been returned to the UAE.

Chief Executive of watchdog Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling said: "Whenever someone applies for political asylum, obviously, it is because their lives are in danger and because they have suffered severe abuses and violations of their human rights. We already know that Princess Latifa, Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, fled the UAE seeking asylum and alleging unspeakable abuse at the hands of her father. Now, it seems, Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammed's wife, has also fled the country and sought refuge in Germany."

