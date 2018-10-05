Dubai raffle winner uses prize money to treat relative

international

An Indian man in the UAE has won a whopping Rs 14 crores in a monthly raffle and has decided to use the money to pay for the kidney transplant of his close relative, according to a media report.

Mohmmed Kunhi Mayyala, 42, who hails from Kerala and works as a salesman at a garment shop in Abu Dhabi for the last 15 years, initially thought it was a scam when he got the call from the Big Ticket Office regarding his mega win on Wednesday, the Khaleej Times reported.

"Only after checking the website, I could believe them," said Mayyala. Mayyala said that the first thing he would do with the 7 million dirham prize money is to pay for the kidney transplant of his close relative. "He is like my own brother.

Both his kidneys are dysfunctional, and he has been struggling with weekly dialysis for many years now. I cannot express in words how happy I am that I can now bear the expenses for his surgery," said Mayyala. The father of two said with the prize money he can build a house and start his own business. Helping the needy is going to be his first preference, Mayyala said, adding that he will also use part of his jackpot to help the Kerala flood victims.

