Dubai-bound man held with Rs 10.97 lakh foreign currency at Delhi airport

A Dubai-bound man has been apprehended at the airport here today for allegedly trying to smuggle over Rs 10.97 lakh worth of foreign currency, CISF officials said. Fahad Mohammed was intercepted by CISF personnel after they found that he was allegedly carrying some stuff under his clothes, they said. A search of the passenger led to the recovery of an assortment of foreign currencies, including Riyals, Euros and Dirhams, to the tune of Rs 10.97 lakh, the officials said.

The passenger, travelling to Dubai from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, could not furnish any valid reasons for carrying the currency and was subsequently handed over to the Customs department, a senior official of the security force said.

