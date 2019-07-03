Duchess of Cambridge leaves Royal box to watch British wildcard at Wimbledon

tennis

In a rare move for a member of the royal family visiting the All England Club, Kate took her place among the 318 regular seats on Court No. 14 to watch Britain's Harriet Dart take on Christina McHale.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate at Wimbledon yesterday

London: Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left the plush confines of the Royal Box at Wimbledon yesterday to watch a British wildcard competing on the lowly outside courts.



Wearing sunglasses and a white dress, Kate sat alongside Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and British number three Katie Boulter.



Despite the photographers packed in on the three rows of seats opposite, most spectators seemed completely unaware that they had some British royalty for company.

