Duchess of Cornwall Camilla parker's wink behind Trump's back goes viral

Published: Jun 04, 2019, 18:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles has created quite a stir on social media with her wink

Screengrab from the video

President of United States Donald Trump is on an official state visit to UK. Similar to his previous tour, his visit to the UK was also marked by events that amused many people on social media. Interestingly, it wasn't Donald Trump who has taken the Internet by storm. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles has created quite a stir on social media with her wink.

Duchess Camila became a viral sensation after a clip went viral where she was seen winking at the camera as she and Prince Charles greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the visit.

After a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, Trump and Melania had a meeting with the prince and duchess for an afternoon tea. While President Trump and Prince Charles walked 

Duchess Camilla's light-hearted reaction came when President Trump and Prince Charles walked by during the meet.

Duchess Camilla's reaction created quite a spark on social media. Some even called it the "best thing" about President Trump's visit so far. A journalist even took to Twitter to joke about the incident. He said that it was a sign to be “rescued by her protection officers”.

Here's the video shared by a journalist on Twitter.

Here are some reactions to the video shared by the journalist.

President Trump's visit to the UK has generated plenty of headlines from his ongoing feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to expressing his support for Conservative leader Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister.

