Duchess of Cornwall Camilla parker's wink behind Trump's back goes viral

President of United States Donald Trump is on an official state visit to UK. Similar to his previous tour, his visit to the UK was also marked by events that amused many people on social media. Interestingly, it wasn't Donald Trump who has taken the Internet by storm. The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles has created quite a stir on social media with her wink.

Duchess Camila became a viral sensation after a clip went viral where she was seen winking at the camera as she and Prince Charles greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the visit.

After a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, Trump and Melania had a meeting with the prince and duchess for an afternoon tea. While President Trump and Prince Charles walked

Duchess Camilla's light-hearted reaction came when President Trump and Prince Charles walked by during the meet.

Duchess Camilla's reaction created quite a spark on social media. Some even called it the "best thing" about President Trump's visit so far. A journalist even took to Twitter to joke about the incident. He said that it was a sign to be “rescued by her protection officers”.

Here's the video shared by a journalist on Twitter.

Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 3, 2019

Here are some reactions to the video shared by the journalist.

Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far pic.twitter.com/F7kJ6dTJ8K — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 3, 2019

“Camila, wink if its a wig.” https://t.co/auIhGXXHOV — Dan Lyons (@realdanlyons) June 4, 2019

With the amount of shade this family keeps throwing I'm surprised we haven't had news of a solar eclipse. ð https://t.co/MNkgW4rpp1 — ð§Claire Eyles (@Emerald_xoxox) June 3, 2019

In that one wink Camilla has redeemed herself entirely to me. All is forgiven!ð — Lorelei Scott (@yolandaaBcool) June 3, 2019

More like an eye roll, still delish. https://t.co/fy2RIdo8Hz — John Aravosis ðºð¸ (@aravosis) June 4, 2019

And with that one wink, Camilla's approval rating trebles. https://t.co/mwU3ho7gUt — Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) June 3, 2019

Camilla's *wink wink* is the British version of Nancy Pelosi's sarcasm clap. https://t.co/abK2TBss69 — Jordie Welles (@Jordiew) June 3, 2019

A wink is worth a thousand words and none of them nice. #Camilla #Trump pic.twitter.com/kcZJ9TkO6k — Diane Weis (@wordzgirl) June 3, 2019

Who'd have thought that Camilla would be my hero? Her wink is giving me life right now. #camillawink #TrumpUKVisithttps://t.co/8TgLDzrbSg — Dr Racheal (@DrRacheal) June 3, 2019

spent my whole life not liking this lady but https://t.co/gyXKpksiE8 — ρ (@hipsterhalfling) June 4, 2019

President Trump's visit to the UK has generated plenty of headlines from his ongoing feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to expressing his support for Conservative leader Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister.

