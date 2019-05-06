Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

national

Sussex royal's official Instagram confirmed the news on Monday

Sussex royal's official Instagram confirmed on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given to a baby boy. Kensington Palace on October 15 last year, via Twitter, announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together.

Earlier on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has gone into labour with her and Prince Harry's first child. According to the Palace, Markle went into labour at the small hours of Monday morning and her husband Prince Harry accompanied her. However, the palace did not disclose where she had been taken.

Buckingham Palace on April 11 issued a statement that reads, "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The new baby will be seventh in line to the British throne. Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry. He will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan married in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, last year.

