Duleep Trophy final: Swapnil, Saurabh put India Blue in command

Fourteen wickets fell on the day, of which 12 were picked up by the spinners as left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh turned things in India Blue's favour with a five-wicket haul in Red's first innings

India Blue dominated proceedings against India Red on Day Three of the Duleep Trophy final here yesterday, needing five more wickets to wrap up a win. Fourteen wickets fell on the day, of which 12 were picked up by the spinners as left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh turned things in India Blue's favour with a five-wicket haul in Red's first innings.

Resuming its first innings at 27 for one in response to the opponent's 541, defending champion India Red got off to a cautious start and lost just one wicke. India Red lost wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 182, conceding a 359-run lead.

