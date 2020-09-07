Dulquer Salmaan pens an adorable note for his 'Vappichi' Mammootty on his birthday
As Superstar Mammootty celebrates his birthday today, son Dulquer Salmaan takes to his Instagram account to wish him with an adorable picture and an even more adorable note.
Superstar Mammootty is celebrating his birthday today on September 7, and on this very special occasion, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan has taken to his Instagram account to wish his father with an adorable picture and an even more adorable note.
He uploaded a picture where he could be seen planting a peck on his cheeks. And the note that he wrote for his father could not be missed. He wrote that as he gets younger, he may continue to inspire generations to come.
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Mine ! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity ! #reallifesuperhero #theOG #mydaddystrongest #ageinreverse #soonillbeolder #andhewillfreezetime #heiseverything #theperfectman
Prithviraj Sukumaran, seeing the post, couldn't resist himself from dropping a comment, and this is what he had to write- "Is he blushing?" (sic) Coming back to Mammootty, the actor has been a part of Indian Cinema for more than four decades. He has dabbled with multiple languages in his illustrious career- Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and even Hindi.
Coming to Salmaan, he too has acted in Hindi films like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Shares How He Spent Lockdown With His Wife Amaal
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe