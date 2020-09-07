Dulquer Salmaan pens an adorable note for his 'Vappichi' Mammootty on his birthday

Superstar Mammootty is celebrating his birthday today on September 7, and on this very special occasion, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan has taken to his Instagram account to wish his father with an adorable picture and an even more adorable note.

He uploaded a picture where he could be seen planting a peck on his cheeks. And the note that he wrote for his father could not be missed. He wrote that as he gets younger, he may continue to inspire generations to come.

Have a look at the post right here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran, seeing the post, couldn't resist himself from dropping a comment, and this is what he had to write- "Is he blushing?" (sic) Coming back to Mammootty, the actor has been a part of Indian Cinema for more than four decades. He has dabbled with multiple languages in his illustrious career- Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and even Hindi.

Coming to Salmaan, he too has acted in Hindi films like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Shares How He Spent Lockdown With His Wife Amaal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news