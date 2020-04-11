Dulquer Salmaan shares 'quarantined dad things' on Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan has been chronicling the things quarantined dads have to do. The Zoya Factor (2019) actor shared a picture of his painted nails and wrote, "Playing princess to my princess (sic)." Daughter Maryam Ameerah insists he wears nail colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) onApr 9, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

The 33-year-old actor, known for films like Ok Kanmani and Bangalore Days, said how he doesn't have a full-time goal to make a career in Bollywood. He also mentioned only good content can push him to say yes to a project regardless of the language. "The content is strong in Malayalam cinema. Irrespective of whatever film I do in whichever language, it should have strong content. I get excited by good stories."

"It would be nice if I annually get to do films in Tamil and Hindi because I enjoy different cultures and languages and each language has its own beauty. Films have to appeal to that particular market to which we are catering to," added Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor was a part of popular Bollywood projects Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news