Dulquer Salmaan's next film, a period love story, announced on his birthday!

Swapna Cinema today announced their next big multilingual movie with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Said to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The makers of the film dropped the concept poster of the film on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today. Dulquer will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in this Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film. The concept poster also wishes the star a happy birthday.

This announcement follows the multi-lingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone by Vyjayanthi Movies. Apart from this project, Vyjayanthi has another movie in the offing to be directed by Nandini Reddy besides Jathi Ratnalu, which is nearing completion.

Set in the backdrop of "Love in the war", the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar. Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, the film will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news