Dumbed down in the lockdown? Five Indian literary journals to revive those brain cells

The Bombay Literary Magazine

Recommended by: Michelle D'Costa, poet and editor of Kaani, an ezine for fiction

I read it for fresh quality material. It was founded by Tanuj Solanki, a Sahitya Academy Award winner. His editorial skills are brilliant. Now, he looks after the fiction section of the magazine and the poetry section is run by Arjun Rajendran, a very talented and accomplished poet himself. I would recommend this magazine to writers and readers, especially if you're looking for quality poetry and fiction.

bombayliterarymagazine.com

The Bangalore Review

Recommended by: Priya Balasubramanian, author of The Alchemy of Secrets

I first warmed up to this journal because of its name—I grew up in Bangalore and love the city. When I chanced upon the listing in Poets & Writers, it felt like stumbling upon an old friend. It's a reliable place to find literary fiction from all over the world. They feature short stories and flash fiction, but you can also find creative non-fiction, literary commentary and philosophy. They publish established writers, and new ones. It's my periodic literary escape in the middle of otherwise busy days.

bangalorereview.com

Helter Skelter

Recommended by: Sohini Basak, author of We Live in the Newness of Small Differences and editor with HarperCollins India

I started reading it as an undergrad, when they had just started. Over the years, Arun Kale and his team have been consistently good with their cultural reporting and the way they support emerging/alternative Indian artistes through interviews and reviews. The annual print issue dedicated to new writing never fails

to charm.

helterskelter.in

Poetry at Sangam

Recommended by: Suhit Kelkar, writer

This is edited by Priya Sarukkai Chabria [poet, writer and translator]. There is a good selection of poets in every issue. But what I really like is the curation and design, and its sheer consistency. It's representative of what is happening on the Indian poetry scene. It's a labour of love, and that comes through.

poetry.sangamhouse.org

The Indian Quarterly

Recommended by: Tara Khandelwal, editor and writer, and founder of Bound, a skill building platform

This is one of the most prestigious literary magazines in India. I always read the fiction section. You really get to read some of the best emerging writing in India and discover new voices. I love The New Yorker's fiction section

and this reminds me of that.

indianquarterly.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news