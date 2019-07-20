Search

Dump EVMs, bring back ballot papers says Mamata Banerjee

Published: Jul 20, 2019, 20:50 IST | IANS

Mamata Banerjee demands the use of the ballot paper instead over electronic voting machines for ensuring transparency and preventing black money in polls.

Reiterating her demand for use of the ballot paper instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Saturday electoral reforms were must for ensuring transparency and preventing black money in polls.

Stating that she has been rooting for electoral reforms since 1995, Banerjee said, "For preventing black money (in polls), restoring democracy, ensuring transparency on the part of political parties, the reforms are a must. It should include state funding. Why should a party collect funds? Why should black money be there?".

Stating that EVMs have been discarded by many countries, like England, France, and Germany, the Chief Minister said, "Those who introduced EVMs are not using it. When there are so many complaints, ballot papers should be revived. We are saying no to EVM, and asking for the return of ballot papers."

She was talking to media persons at the venue of annual Martyrs' Day rally. It's organized in memory of the 13 Congress workers killed in the firing in 1993 during a Writers' Buildings (state secretariat) blockade agitation.

Banerjee reminded reporters the rally on July 21, 1993, was held on the slogan "no I-card, no vote".

