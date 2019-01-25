Dumped in 2017, MCA now wants inputs from Milind Rege

cricket

Forty one-time champions Mumbai failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy knockout stage despite beginning the season by clinching the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Milind Rege

Domestic giants Mumbai's dismal Ranji Trophy performance has prompted the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to reach out to Mumbai stalwarts like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Milind Rege to discuss development of Mumbai cricket with MCA's ad-hoc committee and the CIC.

A meeting scheduled for Monday will also be attended by ex-Mumbai coach Sameer Dighe, current coach Vinayak Samant and Mumbai captain Dhawal Kulkarni. However, ironically, the MCA has invited Rege to provide his inputs when the former Mumbai captain was sacked as chairman of the senior selection committee following Mumbai's loss in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy final to Gujarat in Indore. It was Mumbai's second consecutive final appearance after winning the title in the previous season.

MCA's CIC almost revamped the entire senior selection committee and also replaced coach Chandrakant Pandit. When asked whether he will be attending Monday's meeting, Rege said: "Yes, definitely. I am always ready to help Mumbai cricket."

Forty one-time champions Mumbai failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy knockout stage despite beginning the season by clinching the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. The CIC recently met players, coaches and support staff to review their Ranji performance.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates