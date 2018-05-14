Duo from West Bengal held for raping, killing woman

According to sources, on Friday the cops received information from a hotel waiter that two natives of his village - Shubhankar Sarkar and Govindu Sarkar - met him and asked for some financial help



Representational Image

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police arrested two West Bengal residents from Lion Gate near Fort, on the charge of raping and murdering a 64-year-old woman. According to sources, on Friday the cops received information from a hotel waiter that two natives of his village - Shubhankar Sarkar and Govindu Sarkar - met him and asked for some financial help.

They told him that they had committed a murder and wanted some money to go underground. Immediately, the cops swung into action and a team of Senior PI Sukhlal Varpe, SI Peer Mohammad Sheikh and Yogesh Bhosle, and Assistant PI Sandeep Sawant arrested the accused from near Lion Gate.

Though the FIR registered with the Ranaghat police only mentions that they strangulated the woman to death, during interrogation the duo revealed that they had also raped her.

A police officer said, "The accused said that on May 8, they were passing by the woman's house in a drunk condition. On spotting them, the woman suddenly started screaming. They got angry and slapped her, after which she fell unconscious. Later, they raped and killed her."

