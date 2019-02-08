Duo held for duping Rs 62,000 from a taxi driver using his debit card

crime

The two accused changed his debit PIN and purchased washing machine, fridge, gas stove and other household appliances worth Rs 62,000

Ajaykumar Rajbhar (23) and Abdullah Ziyauddin Shaikh (22) were arrested by Govandi police for duping 62,500 from a taxi driver. Both the accused under the pretext of helping the driver set up a new PIN for his debit card and withdrew money from his account.

The victim Anwar Shaikh had recently got a card and went to an ATM in Govandi to withdraw money on January 27. “Anwar was finding it difficult to set up the password when the two walked in, and under the pretext of helping him, exchanged his card with a defunct one,” informed Shashikant Mane, senior inspector. According to TOI, he got a text message a day later, stating Rs 62,500 was withdrawn and his account balance was zero. When he inquired about the message, the bank officials informed electronic goods were purchased using his debit card followed by which Shaikh filed a complaint and police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach.

The retail chain from where the goods were purchased using his card told informed, a washing machine, fridge, gas stove and other household appliances were purchased. “CCTV footage was not clear but we got the registration number of the tempo in which the goods were loaded. The driver showed us the house of Ziyauddin in Kharghar, where he had unloaded the goods,” said Shahji Umap, DCP (zone 6).

