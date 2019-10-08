Durga Puja 2019: Top 5 pandals in Mumbai this year

During the month of Ashvina (September-October), devotees throng to Durga Puja pandals to seek blessings of the Goddess and have their wishes fulfilled. The festival celebrates the victory of goddess Durga over demon king Mahishasura, and you’ll often see Durga idols depicting this. It also coincides with Sharad Navratri, a festival that is more popular in Gujarat and Maharashtra than the traditional Durga Puja. While some people celebrate Durga Puja by fasting, some do it by feasting.

Durga puja pandals in Mumbai

This year, quite a few pandals in the city took the eco-friendly approach, and that is surely a step in the right direction. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most iconic Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti

Pic courtesy/Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's Facebook page

Where is it: Vikas Building, G Vaidya Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort

History: Started in 1930, it is one of the oldest Durga Pujas organized in Mumbai. It also undertakes various social activities like granting scholarships to needy children and donating food grains. Along with Durga Puja, it also organizes a variety of events during major festivals.

What was special this year: Their theme this year was sheesh mahal which means a palace of mirrors.

Bengal Club, Shivaji Park

Where is it: Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

History: Established in 1922, the Bengal Club at Shivaji Park is like a home away from home for Bengalis. During Durga Puja, thousands of devotees come to visit this pandal and offer their prayers. The club also celebrates Kali Puja every Amavasya in its Kali Mandir.

What was special this year: Their theme this year was – sampoorna – which focuses on the girl child and their welfare.

Times Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav

Pic courtesy/PBWA's Facebook page

Where is it: MCGM Ground, Opp. Jalvayu Vihar, Adjacent to BEST Bus Terminus, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

History: Even though the festival was first organized here in 2006, it has quickly become one of the most popular pandals in the city. Among many things, it is known for the community lunch (bhog) that is served at the place on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

What was special this year: Their theme this year was – Abar Phire Asha – which means returning to one’s roots.

Vashi Durga Puja

Pic courtesy/Mid-Day reader

Where is it: Cidco Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 1, Sector 30, Vashi

History: Formed in 1981, the Durga Puja organised by Navi Mumbai Bengali Association is one of the grandest Durga festivals organised in the city. More than lakh visitors visit every year, and it is renowned for its cultural programs.

What was special this year: NMBA has taken the initiative of maintaining an eco-responsible event by having biodegradable idols. Also, renowned singers like Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar performed at the festival.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav

Where is it: B-702, Maharana Pratap Rd, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West

History: Spearheaded by playback singer Abhijit Bhattacharya, this Durga Puja is a favourite among celebrities and has been in existence since 1996.

What was special this year: Starting this year, the organizers have adopted an all silver theme which will continue for the next four years. It also added many more food stalls serving chaat, sweets, Mughlai and other food items.

