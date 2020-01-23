Durgavati: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for their film with a Puja

Bhumi Pednekar, ever since she has made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been on a roll with her films and performances. 2019 was truly a memorable year for the actress as she starred in one acclaimed film after another- Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

2020 is likely to go a step ahead as she has one drastically different film from another lined-up. She has Bhoot-Part 1 with Vicky Kaushal, Takht with Karan Johar as the director, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma. Well, but above all, her most ambitious film will be in the form of Durgavati, Akshay Kumar's home production.

This too is a horror film and the remake of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie. Taking to his Twitter account, Kumar announced the commencement of the shoot with Pednekar performing a Puja. The actor wrote- Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well.

Take a look right here:

In November last year, Kumar announced this ambitious project and sounded EXCITED, as he wrote in capital. In case you missed, here it is again:

Given Pednekar's recent track at the box-office, will this film also score big at the box-office?

