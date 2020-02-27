Durgavati: When the entire team surprised Bhumi Pednekar with a grand celebration!

Bhumi Pednekar's career is on a massive high! Last year she delivered three back to back hits with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh and contributed about 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The versatile actor has also been an award-season favourite as she has picked up several key Best Actress Awards!

Bhumi has been shooting for Akshay Kumar's Durgavati which is helmed entirely by her and she was in for a sweet surprise on the sets! "Bhumi has been sweeping awards left right and center and the team of Durgavati wanted to throw a special celebration for her! Bhumi was not told about this plan and the entire cast and crew of the film ensured that post pack up she was taken completely by surprise!" informs a source from the sets.

if you observe the picture, you'll realise how grand the celebration was. The entire crew of Durgavati got together and allowed the actress to have her moment of glory. She expectedly looks elated at this surprise as she proceeds to cut the cake. Take a look:

The source adds, "Bhumi was thrilled and overwhelmed that her team had planned such a sweet and special surprise. She was bowled over by their gesture. There was an elaborate cake cutting ceremony that saw the entire set participate and post this, the crew congratulated her again for bagging all the Best Actress Awards. Bhumi has been wowing audiences and critics with her performances film on film and she is quite over the moon this year with all the top awards including Filmfare that she has been felicitated with."

