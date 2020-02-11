Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor all set to groove on this classic song from Dus

It's hard to forget the song Dus Bahane from Anubhav Sinha's Dus. The chemistry that Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan shared in the catchy and infectious song can hardly be matched. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani take up the challenge and recreate the song in Baaghi 3.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kapoor wrote- These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. Dus Bahane 2.0 coming soon. Let's see what surprise awaits us.

Take a look right here:

Ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 has dropped in, fans cannot contain their excitement to see Shroff in action mode again. As compared to Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the style and the scale of action in the third film of the franchise has only risen. And not only action, even when it comes to dancing, there are not too many people who can rival Shroff.

All set to release on March 6, Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Riteish Deshmukh as Shroff's elder brother. Coming to the song, there have been a lot of good remixes and recreations, will Dus Bahane 2.0 also be one of them?

