Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor make the song grander
Dus Bahane 2.0 is out and Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor make the song grander!
We said this before and we reiterate, it's impossible to forget the peppiness and energy of the Dus Bahane song from Dus. It was a song that captured Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan's bromance and was one of the biggest highlights of Dus.
Now, in Baaghi 3, the song gets a romantic twist as Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor dance on version 2.0. The original music composers, Vishal-Shekhar, have brought back the thunderous beats and pulsating tune of the track, and it's lovely to hear KK once again after so long.
The song has been filmed on a monumental scale and Kapoor looks gorgeous and stunning like never before. As stated above, although it's a song that captured Bachchan and Khan's bromance, this time, it's time for some romance. Watch it right here:
And here is Shroff's tweet:
(1/2) Where's your party at? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ The Baaghis are all set to rock your block with the most badass song of the year! #DusBahane 2.0 is out now. https://t.co/jbaL6x1ouX#Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 12, 2020
The song may receive a mixed response, but the hardcore fans of the actors would not be able to control themselves in the cinema halls when it plays out. Let's see what happens on March 6 when Baaghi 3 releases.
