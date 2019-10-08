Dussehra 2019: Top three places in Mumbai to witness Ravana Dahan on Dussehra

As today is Dussehra, we are eagerly waiting to witness the Ravana Dahan that's going to take place. While idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the ocean, rivers and other water bodies amidst joyous celebrations, there are also huge effigies of Ravana burnt to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Like other parts of the country, Mumbai too celebrates Ravana Dahan with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour.



We bring to you a list of top three places across the city where you can experience Ravana Dahan in all its glory.

Azad Maidan, Fort

Mumbai's iconic maidan - the Azad Maidan - hosts two of the biggest Ravana Dahans in Mumbai. Shree Maharashtra Ram Leela Mandal and Sahitya Kala Manch are the two groups which organize Ram Leela on a grand scale at Azad Maidan. The Sahitya Kala Manch also organizes a great performance which you shouldn't miss.





Girgaon Chowpatty, Girgaon

Ravan Dahan at Girgaon Chowpatty is a major attraction as it involves the burning of the effigy by the beach. The beach is located near Marine Drive, which is a popular hangout spot in Mumbai. So, if you are planning to head to Girgaon Chowpatty for Ravana Dahan, then don't forget to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Arabian Sea.





Shivaji Raje Sports Ground, Malad

The Shivaji Raje Sports Ground is also called as Raje Shahaji Kridangan and is located in the heart of Malad. Every year, Ramlila Prachar Samiti organises the Ravana Dahan at Shivaji Raje Sports Ground in Malad with a lot of joy and fun fare. The Ramlila Prachar Samiti organized its first Ram Leela way back in 1982 at Thakur Laxmi Singh Compound in Malad.

