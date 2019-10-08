MENU

Dussehra 2019: Twitterati celebrates victory of good over evil

Published: Oct 08, 2019, 14:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It was on this day when Lord Rama killed Ravana and signifies the victory of good or evil

Dussehra 2019. Pic/Twitter
Dussehra 2019. Pic/Twitter

Dussehra is a Hindu festival which is celebrated after Navratri and Durga Puja. Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashmi. It was on this day when Lord Rama killed Ravana and signifies the victory of good or evil. Twitterati has been sharing posts of celebration with sweets and wishing other users on the micro-blogging platform. Some also shared Garba videos.

How did you celebrate Dussehra today?

