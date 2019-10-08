Dussehra 2019: Twitterati celebrates victory of good over evil

Dussehra is a Hindu festival which is celebrated after Navratri and Durga Puja. Dussehra is also known as Vijayadashmi. It was on this day when Lord Rama killed Ravana and signifies the victory of good or evil. Twitterati has been sharing posts of celebration with sweets and wishing other users on the micro-blogging platform. Some also shared Garba videos.

Heartiest greetings & good wishes to all my dear friends on the joyous occasion of Dussehra. May you get success and happiness in everything you do. à¤¦à¤¶à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¨à¤à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤! #HappyDussehra #à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¤¦à¤¶à¤®à¥ pic.twitter.com/elg04QoJbW — Kaushal K. Vidyarthee (@vidyarthee) October 8, 2019

Wishing a very #HappyDussehra to all. May good always triumph over evil, and may light & positivity chase away the darkness & negativity in our lives. On this auspicious day, let us all imbibe the positive spirit of togetherness & brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/1MsgACXZRu — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 8, 2019

I just love Gujarat and its vibrant culture! My attachment also is because as a child I used to do Garba & Dandiya every Navratri religiously at the AMUL residential complex in Noida where my Masi-Mausa used to live.



On that Happy nostalgic note - #HappyDussehra to you all! https://t.co/Nkye1jkiTQ — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) October 8, 2019

Wishing everyone a Happy Dusshera. As the festival celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, we must imbibe the spirit and continue fighting darkness in the society.#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/MGZwvAizuH — Ram Mohan Naidu K (@RamMNK) October 8, 2019

May the Goddess power your lives with happiness, success, and lots of energy. Happy Dussehra from Panasonic Energy India !! #PanasonicBatteryIndia #Panasonic #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/yLWSRqzsWO — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 8, 2019

#HappyDussehra to all our followers, may your life be filled with joy, prosperity and good blessings.



How do you celebrate #Dussehra / #à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¶à¤®à¥ ? pic.twitter.com/E1FLu6Oa4g — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 8, 2019

How did you celebrate Dussehra today?

