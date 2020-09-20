Dustin Johnson hails Paulina Gretzky for being the perfect partner and an amazing mother

American golfer Dustin Johnson, 36, has hailed Paulina Gretzky, 31, for being the perfect partner and an amazing mother. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple has been together since 2013 and have sons — Tatum, five and River, three.

"She's [Paulina] a huge part of me, our family and my success. She's home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. You couldn't ask for a better partner," Johnson told GolfWeek recently. The former World No. 1 feels Paulina, daughter of ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky, understands what it takes to be a partner of an athlete.

"She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands," said Johnson, who won the 2016 US Open title."I'm very close with the Gretzkys. It's great to be able to just listen. I've learned so much from Wayne, just watching the way he acts and the way he treats other people," he added.

