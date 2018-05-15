Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina bans golf for him and his son at home

US golfer Dustin Johnson says his fiancee Paulina hates it when he and son Tatum play indoors because they break stuff



Paulina

American golfer Dustin Johnson, 33, loves teaching his son Tatum, three, the finer nuances of the game. However, whenever the father-son duo train indoors, he ensures fiancee Paulina Gretzky, 29, is not at home as she freaks out because, more often than not, they end up breaking things in the house while practising their swing.

"I take him out in the yard and we hit balls, and we even hit balls in the house and break stuff," Johnson, a former World No. 1 golfer, told American daily USA Today recently. Johnson added that they only play when Paulina isn't around: "I make sure she's not home."



Dustin Johnson with son Tatum

So what happens if she catches them red-handed, breaking things at home? "Oh, I get yelled at," replied Johnson almost immediately. Johnson and Paulina got engaged in 2013, and have another son — 10-month-old, River. Though there have been questions about when the two plan to get married, Johnson said they're in no hurry. "We're going to for sure, we don't have a set date yet, but we're in the planning process," said Johnson. And about the place where he prefers getting married in? "Wherever Paulina wants to have it," he replied.

