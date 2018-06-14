Dusty weather leads to flight cancellations at Chandigarh airport

The weather department here said that a ground-level dust storm in Rajasthan, with wind speeds up to 40 kmph, had led to a spike in the levels of coarse particles in the air in most parts of Haryana and Punjab

Low visibility due to dusty weather conditions led to cancellations of flights at the Chandigarh International Airport today, with the meteorological department saying that the situation would improve only by tomorrow afternoon. "No flight landed or took off from Chandigarh (airport) until today afternoon due to bad weather," a Chandigarh International Airport Limited official said.

The weather department here said that a ground-level dust storm in Rajasthan, with wind speeds up to 40 kmph, had led to a spike in the levels of coarse particles in the air in most parts of Haryana and Punjab, including Chandigarh, since yesterday. Director of Chandigarh's MeT Department Surinder Paul told PTI that a western disturbance approaching the region was likely to clear the air.

"A western disturbance is approaching the region and the dusty weather should dissipate by tomorrow afternoon," Paul said. Severe heat wave conditions have prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana for the last few days. The dusty weather brought down the temperature a few notches.

