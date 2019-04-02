DUSU President to CEC: Ensure that examination dates do not clash with polling dates

national

In the wake of ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, requesting him to issue advisory to all higher educational institutions across the nation, asking them to ensure that examination dates do not clash with the dates of polling.

"The youth will participate in quite a large number to vote for constituting the 17th Lok Sabha. A large proportion among these youth is studying in educational institutions across the nation and their exams are expected to tentatively start from last week of April and last up to the first week of June," read the letter submitted by the DUSU president to CEC Arora.

"Hence, it becomes important to ensure that these young voters must get the chance to exercise their voting rights. I request you to issue an advisory to all higher education institutions across the country asking them to ensure that examination dates are finalized keeping in view the date of polling so that students may exercise their franchise," Singh said in his letter.

He also asked the Election Commission to instruct Ministry of Railways for running special trains for outstation students who are from far-off places, so that they may easily travel to their respective constituencies for voting.

While talking to ANI, Shakti Singh said: "Even in Delhi University a large proportion of students are from other states. There should be special trains for them at concessional fare so that they may go up to their places and cast their votes."

The DUSU president has also asked DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to ensure that examination schedule does not overlap with voting dates. However, the Delhi University had already announced the date sheet for its examination which is starting from the second week of May, the same has been uploaded on the DU website.

The dates for the seven phases of polling are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

