Dutch scientists tackling COVID-19 get threats

Several members of a group of scientists that advise the Dutch government on managing the COVID-19 pandemic have received threats, local media reported on Friday. According to reports, multiple experts on the OMT scientific committee found threatening letters had been left in their letterboxes at home.

Committee member Andreas Voss said he had been called a "horrible monkey" and told to "go back to Germany" in a note addressed to him. Another OMT expert, Diederik Gommers, said that one of his colleagues was under police protection after "serious threats".

Other members of the committee said they had been so unsettled by the threats that they are now reluctant to speak to the media about COVID-19. Groups opposed to infection control restrictions have demonstrated across the Netherlands since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak. But no link has been established between the protesters and the threats against the expert committee.

