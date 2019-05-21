Dutee Chand's mother 'can't accept her same-sex relation'; Twitter hails the sprinter

other-sports

After Dutee Chand came out about her same-sex relation, the athlete's mother Akhoji Chand said, that it is not possible for her to accept her daughter's relationship status

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who recently came out about her same-sex relationship with a younger relative is facing a tough time getting her family to accept the same.

Dutee's elder sister Saraswati first alleged that she is being pressurised and blackmailed. Following that, the athlete's mother Akhoji Chand told ANI, that it is not possible for her to accept her daughter's relationship status.

"Dutee wants to marry a girl, who is the daughter of my niece, so she is my grand-daughter. In this relation, Dutee will be like the mother of that girl. Then how will it be possible in our society in Odisha," Akhoji told ANI.

Also Read: Dutee faces expulsion from family after revealing same sex relationship

"I told her (Dutee) that I cannot accept this. She told me that the court has given the order. When I asked which court has given you such order, she told me that High court. I told her that I'm alive here and you are bringing orders from the court. She told me that yes court has given order and all the mentors are supporting me. (She asked) whether you will support me or not. I asked which Sir, Shiv Sir, Gagan Sir or Samanta sir, Achyut Samant of KIIT college," she said.

"She said that I'll do everything by the help of them. I told her that I'll like to talk to them, but she avoided it. So day before yesterday, I told my elder daughter Saraswati that I don't know where they are staying, you take me to them. Saraswati took me to them but he (Achyut Samant of KIIT) had already left for Delhi and yesterday when all these things were happening.

"I want that she (Dutee) should focus on her sports as the government wants. Government has given her a lot of money for the sake of the country. Dutee may not keep her father and mother's name but she should keep the prestige of the nation through her sports," Akhoji added.

Also Read: 'It's time to salute Dutee and celebrate'

Meanwhile, Ananata Charan Das, one of the neighbours, said, "I have no opinion (on this matter). It is personal and sensitive. The Supreme Court has decided one can marry (same-sex)... a girl can marry a girl. So, it may be possible in society and in front of law but I can't appreciate it because our villagers won't like this."

When asked if there is any conspiracy, he said, "I feel some conspiracy may have happened to exploit her property and income. There may be some enemies behind it who may have created a conspiracy. Dutee should avoid this matter and should focus on her sports career."

Nonetheless, Twitter wasted no time and shared their support and respect for Dutee Chand coming out with regards to her relationship.

Dutee Chand just made it easier for a whole lot of young girls to be able to come out as queer or at least to feel more okay with their sexuality. Props to her and her bravery. — Mahima Kukreja ð±ðâð½ (@AGirlOfHerWords) May 19, 2019

Just terrible. Anyway, she can’t jail anyone. It’s not a crime to be gay. — Mahima Kukreja ð±ðâð½ (@AGirlOfHerWords) May 19, 2019

Power to you. Stay strong. Mentalities are gonna change. God bless — Mee Mumbaikar ð© (@DSavio21) May 19, 2019

Yea. They have but from the feels of it.. they might need community support and possibly legal which is pro LGBT..



I hope they are in touch with the community groups. — Queer Girl K (@QueerGrlKahanis) May 20, 2019

First, she took on the IAAF, fought a successful court battle, went on to win Silver at the Asian Games. Now, this. Surely, Dutee Chand is already one of India's most inspirational stories. ðð https://t.co/7mEHGVEpc5 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 19, 2019

Dutee, the 100m record holder, was hailed for her brave revelation by social media users. The sprinter had clinched two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games which made India proud.

With inputs from ANI

Top sports stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates